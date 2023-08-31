Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $41,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $340.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.41 and a 200-day moving average of $321.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.35 and a 12-month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.22.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

