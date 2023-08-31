Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.16, but opened at $48.61. Ciena shares last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 598,231 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $147,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,010 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ciena by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 6,471.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 13.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

