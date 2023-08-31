Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $215.04, but opened at $228.00. Salesforce shares last traded at $226.07, with a volume of 3,516,167 shares trading hands.

The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.19.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,232,764 shares of company stock worth $262,454,833 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day moving average of $201.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

