Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Update

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,690,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 11,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after acquiring an additional 218,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.20. 211,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

