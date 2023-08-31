JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.97, but opened at $33.14. JD.com shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 1,996,363 shares trading hands.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.
JD.com Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
