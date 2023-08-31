Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,295 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Cheniere Energy worth $67,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $164.98 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

