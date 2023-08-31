NIO (NYSE:NIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. NIO updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of NIO by 34.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 102,520 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 5.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NIO by 38.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 35.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 51,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
