Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,853 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $66,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

