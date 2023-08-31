First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $62,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Equinix by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $792.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $781.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

