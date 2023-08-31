First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,269 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $58,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

