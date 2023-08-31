First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MetLife worth $51,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MetLife by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in MetLife by 10.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.