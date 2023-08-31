Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 219 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

NYSE:XYL opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

