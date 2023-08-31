Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Blueprint Medicines worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

BPMC stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $501,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $501,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

