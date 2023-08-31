Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $447.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

