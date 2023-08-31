Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases New Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,383,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,534,000 after acquiring an additional 132,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $132.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $637,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $374,312.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,532.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.