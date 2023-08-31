SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

