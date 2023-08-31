Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 2,073 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVN opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

