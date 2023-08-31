SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $722,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $351.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.07. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.