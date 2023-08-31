Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

NYSE:MS opened at $85.28 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

