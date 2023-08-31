ProShare Advisors LLC Has $21.53 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

