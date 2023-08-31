Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys Shares of 14,905 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,353,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 89,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

FSM opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $913.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

