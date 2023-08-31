Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases Shares of 14,551 American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMLI opened at $1.57 on Thursday. American Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $336.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.84.

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

