Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,742 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 27,404 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $263.89 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.20 and a 200 day moving average of $234.01.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

