40,078 Shares in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.08% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

