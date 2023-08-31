Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 933,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $277,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,925 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

