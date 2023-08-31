Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.94 and a 52-week high of $177.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

