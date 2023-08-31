CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 16,298 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16,298 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $209,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $1,335,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.4% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 269,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,929,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $256.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The company has a market cap of $815.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,907,222. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

