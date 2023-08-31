Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 275.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

