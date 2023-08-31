Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $11.42 million and $262.56 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017809 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,104.16 or 0.99986249 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00670414 USD and is down -11.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $334.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

