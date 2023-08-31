STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.00 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $84.00 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STP has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017809 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,104.16 or 0.99986249 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000071 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04403504 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,596,779.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

