Centrifuge Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $221,430.38 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.21268271 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $280,568.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

