C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $209,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Bank of America lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $130.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

