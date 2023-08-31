C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 810 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.