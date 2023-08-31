GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GMS were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $5,355,949.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911,892 shares in the company, valued at $395,446,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,026.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,446,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $70.93 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

