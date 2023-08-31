Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Olin worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OLN opened at $58.89 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

