Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.72-$12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $3.39-$3.57 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $380.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.28.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after acquiring an additional 416,807 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $59,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.