Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

