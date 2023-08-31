Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 451.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 618,261 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.15% of Rogers Communications worth $34,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,417,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,903,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

