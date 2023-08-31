iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after buying an additional 109,913 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,062,340. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2753 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

