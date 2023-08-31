C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 1,022 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,888. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.