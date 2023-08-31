C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

UNM traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.63. 30,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,311. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $1,633,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

