C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,367 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,367 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 68,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

