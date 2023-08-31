IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

CSCO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.24. 1,703,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,533,938. The company has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.37.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

