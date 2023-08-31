Capri (CPRI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capri (NYSE: CPRI):

8/25/2023 – Capri is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Capri is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

8/11/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/11/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

8/11/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $41.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/11/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

8/10/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $34.00.

8/1/2023 – Capri had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Capri stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.52. 238,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

