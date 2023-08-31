IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Stellantis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 485,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STLA

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.