IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,310 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,761,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,301. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.49%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

