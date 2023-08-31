Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Position Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $43,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,638,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $4,849,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,666.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,602 shares of company stock valued at $19,363,860 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,828. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

