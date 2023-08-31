William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,555,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,400,415 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Itaú Unibanco worth $41,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 62,873,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,865 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $234,246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,136,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,974 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,130,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,733,000 after purchasing an additional 371,264 shares during the last quarter.

ITUB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. 3,414,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,299,930. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

