SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $12,270,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ META traded up $4.67 on Thursday, reaching $299.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,717,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $771.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on META. Wedbush began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

