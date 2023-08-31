Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.42

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $10.96. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 909 shares traded.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,063,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,056 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 189,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

